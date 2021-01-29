Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $547.57 and last traded at $536.58. 681,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 494,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.30 and a 200-day moving average of $407.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

