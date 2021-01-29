Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $260.76 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.99. The firm has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.