Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

BABA stock opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

