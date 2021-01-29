Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE ACI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

