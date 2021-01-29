Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

AKRO stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.