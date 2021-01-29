Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DETNF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$23.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

