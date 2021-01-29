Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DETNF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$23.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

