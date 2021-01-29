AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s (AJB) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 433.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total value of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock worth $1,724,551,620.

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

