Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.05 and last traded at $187.37. Approximately 7,044,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,646,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

