Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AC. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$48.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.3428415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

