Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.75 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $33.68 million and $4.75 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,059.88 or 1.00091002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00746173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00312296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00176110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032116 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

