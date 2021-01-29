Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $7.14. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 47,090 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £947,330.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68.

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

