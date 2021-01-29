Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $55.00 at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

