Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

AGIO opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.