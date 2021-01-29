Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $49.87

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.87, but opened at $45.18. Agilysys shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 1,711 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 105,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

