Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $823.30. 303,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $747.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.