Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,850.15. 22,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,776.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,640.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

