Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,033. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Truist increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

