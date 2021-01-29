Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.58 and its 200 day moving average is $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

