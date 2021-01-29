Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,998 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.85. 332,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

