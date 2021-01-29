Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

