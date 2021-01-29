Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Trading Up 11.5%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) was up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 127,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 332,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

