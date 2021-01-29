Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Adyen Company Profile

