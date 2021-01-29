Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to $2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

