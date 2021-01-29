Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $105.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of AMD opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

