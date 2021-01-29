Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.71

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.71 and traded as high as $238.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 127,720 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.72.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

