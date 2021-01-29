ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.97

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 28816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $839.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

