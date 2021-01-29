ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADOMANI has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. ADOMANI had a negative net margin of 174.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.41%.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

