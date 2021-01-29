Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells $38,175,967.95 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $465.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

