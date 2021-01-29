Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

AMIGY opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

