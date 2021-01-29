adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in adidas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

