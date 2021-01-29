Adara Acquisition Corp. Plans $100 Million IPO for February 2nd (ADRA.U)

Adara Acquisition Corp. (ADRA.U) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, February 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Adara Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $125 million.

ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Adara Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search on companies in the consumer products industry and related sectors. Our search will include those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution. Our goal is to consummate an initial business combination with a high-performing consumer products company valued between $150 million and $500 million. “.

Adara Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 8845 Red Oak Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28217 and can be reached via phone at (704) 606-2922.

