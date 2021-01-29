Actinium Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $162,683.19 and $721,305.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,090,400 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

