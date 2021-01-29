Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

