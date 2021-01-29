Accel Wealth Management Takes $88,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

