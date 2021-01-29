Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,585 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 27.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

