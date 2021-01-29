Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 15,099 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

