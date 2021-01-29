Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $118.85 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

