Accel Wealth Management Invests $78,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

