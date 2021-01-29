Accel Wealth Management Invests $115,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.85.

