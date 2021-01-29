AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $439.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 392.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

