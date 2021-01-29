Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

