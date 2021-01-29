Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

