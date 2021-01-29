Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.18.
About Absa Group
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.