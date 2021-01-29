Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ABMD traded down $12.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.23. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40.
In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
