Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABMD traded down $12.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.23. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

