Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.89. 1,576,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,834,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Specifically, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.