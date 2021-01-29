AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.59 and last traded at $102.79. 11,872,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,639,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

