AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.59 and last traded at $102.79. 11,872,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,639,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
