Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,668 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.