Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

