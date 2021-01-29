A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

