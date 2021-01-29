916 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.55. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

