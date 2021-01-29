$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.89 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $46.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 18.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 7.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Genasys by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.